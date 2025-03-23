Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys Shares of 584 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cencora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.03. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $271.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,670. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

