Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $134,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

