Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $156,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

