Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $184,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $321.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.99 and a 200-day moving average of $347.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.51 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.