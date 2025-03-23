Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

