Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

