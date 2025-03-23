Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes $162,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.99. The company has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.