MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
MIND C.T.I. has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.76. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.13.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
