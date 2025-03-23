MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on April 23rd

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3268 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

MINISO Group has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. MINISO Group has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MINISO Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

MINISO Group Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE MNSO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $27.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

