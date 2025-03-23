Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $757,542.24 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $693.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 371,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 274,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

