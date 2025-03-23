Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 132,083 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

