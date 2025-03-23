Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 70,119 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,012,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

