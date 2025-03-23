Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 70,119 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRACFree Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,012,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rigel Resource Acquisition (NYSE:RRAC)

