Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stake in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 8.99% of JVSPAC Acquisition worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JVSPAC Acquisition by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 284,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 351,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 101,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 82,867 shares during the period.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JVSA stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

