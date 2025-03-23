Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,344.17 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,335.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.