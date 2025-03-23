Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 8.98% of ClimateRock worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ClimateRock Price Performance
Shares of CLRC opened at $12.00 on Friday. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.
ClimateRock Profile
