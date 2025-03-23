Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 685,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 8.45% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 6,880.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 486,736 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 60.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

GLAC opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

