Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,038,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,301,707.50. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

MORN opened at $298.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.72 and its 200-day moving average is $328.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.64 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

