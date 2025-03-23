Mosley Wealth Management Has $496,000 Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

