Mosley Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

