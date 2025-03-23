Mosley Wealth Management Purchases 340 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

