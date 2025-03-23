Mosley Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

