Mosley Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.