Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.67% of Motorola Solutions worth $9,789,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $423.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

