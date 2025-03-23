Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 310,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,802,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,311,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.