Napatree Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Napatree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

