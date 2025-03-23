Napatree Capital LLC Has $427,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

