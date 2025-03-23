NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.48. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 678 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. The trade was a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

