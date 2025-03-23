NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NRSN opened at $1.07 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NeuroSense Therapeutics

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.