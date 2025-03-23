Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.