Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.23. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 3,969,233 shares trading hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $347.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.52.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.
