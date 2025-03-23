Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $118,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,510.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 271,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 254,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

