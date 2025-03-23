Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 5,032 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 153,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. TD Cowen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $332.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $230.08 and a 12 month high of $345.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,536,304.26. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

