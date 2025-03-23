Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 5,301,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 12,086,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

