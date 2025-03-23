NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $9.08. NSK shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.
NSK Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
See Also
