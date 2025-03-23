Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $165.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

