Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $165.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

