On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

ON stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

