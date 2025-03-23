Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC cut its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.10% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSE SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

