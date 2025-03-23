Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,956,000.

RSP stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

