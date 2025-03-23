Optimum Investment Advisors Has $150,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

