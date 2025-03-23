Optimum Investment Advisors Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Bunge Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 194.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

