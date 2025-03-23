Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,002,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

VLO stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

