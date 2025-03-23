Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 499 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

