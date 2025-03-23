Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $174.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

