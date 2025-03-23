Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stake Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 141,536 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.71%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

