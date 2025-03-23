Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on December 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCI opened at $25.41 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67.

