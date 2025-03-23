Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,289 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 100.33% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $65,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Price Performance

BATS:PSMJ opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

