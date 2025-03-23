Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

