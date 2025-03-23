Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 361,998 Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 361,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,000. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned 7.82% of Harbor International Compounders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $332.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.97. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

