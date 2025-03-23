Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $309.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

